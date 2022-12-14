Farmers Trust Co. Trims Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,725 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 476 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on COP. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.52.

COP opened at $114.89 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.70%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

