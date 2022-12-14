Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $108.02

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $108.02 and traded as high as $120.94. Federal Agricultural Mortgage shares last traded at $120.09, with a volume of 31,686 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other news, Director Dennis L. Brack sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $75,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,644.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGM. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter valued at about $6,757,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 213.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 29,038 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 41.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 45,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,506,000 after buying an additional 11,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 432.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 11,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

