FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,325 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $229,102,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $181,239,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $161,754,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $929,536,000 after acquiring an additional 554,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $111,972,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FedEx Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.92.

FDX opened at $176.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.17 and a 200-day moving average of $196.61. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.