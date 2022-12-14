Fetch.ai (FET) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $69.09 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $77.28 million and approximately $69.09 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000578 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 50% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00077002 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00055089 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000349 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00023047 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004862 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

