Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 521,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.87% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $12,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FREL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 953,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,901,000 after acquiring an additional 50,494 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 740,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,979,000 after purchasing an additional 62,153 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 461,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,739 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,737,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 345,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FREL stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,029. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.69. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52-week low of $22.29 and a 52-week high of $34.94.

