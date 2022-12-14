FidoMeta (FMC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $0.73

FidoMeta (FMC) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 14th. FidoMeta has a total market capitalization of $191.13 million and approximately $0.73 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FidoMeta token can currently be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FidoMeta has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FidoMeta alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.29 or 0.00509906 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $881.13 or 0.04868277 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,468.23 or 0.30212166 BTC.

About FidoMeta

FidoMeta’s genesis date was March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for FidoMeta is fidometa.io. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FidoMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.012742 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidoMeta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FidoMeta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FidoMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FidoMeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FidoMeta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.