Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) Short Interest Update

Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the November 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

NYSE:FACA traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,050. Figure Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FACA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Figure Acquisition Corp. I

Figure Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the financial technology and financial services sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

