Filecoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $77.54 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $4.35 or 0.00024050 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and approximately $77.54 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.33 or 0.00511637 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $882.62 or 0.04891130 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,471.87 or 0.30322908 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 339,606,336 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

