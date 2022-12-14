Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) were down 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.39. 116,128 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 269,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.
FOA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut Finance Of America Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.50 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Finance Of America Companies from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $1.75 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.
The company has a market capitalization of $85.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.75.
Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.
