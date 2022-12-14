Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) were down 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.39. 116,128 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 269,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut Finance Of America Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.50 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Finance Of America Companies from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $1.75 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Get Finance Of America Companies alerts:

Finance Of America Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $85.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Finance Of America Companies

About Finance Of America Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,089 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 11.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Finance Of America Companies by 47.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 18,960 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Finance Of America Companies by 229.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 34,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Finance Of America Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance Of America Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.