Financial Comparison: Samsara (NYSE:IOT) and Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) and Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Samsara and Agilysys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Samsara 0 2 8 0 2.80 Agilysys 0 0 2 0 3.00

Samsara currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.91%. Agilysys has a consensus target price of $63.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.06%. Given Samsara’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Samsara is more favorable than Agilysys.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Samsara $428.35 million 16.20 -$355.02 million ($1.06) -12.73 Agilysys $162.64 million 9.61 $6.48 million $0.32 194.82

This table compares Samsara and Agilysys’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Agilysys has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Samsara. Samsara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agilysys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Samsara and Agilysys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Samsara -75.47% -21.98% -13.65% Agilysys 5.59% 24.56% 11.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.7% of Samsara shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Agilysys shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of Agilysys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Agilysys beats Samsara on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc. provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility. It serves customers across a range of industries, including transportation and logistics, construction, field services, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, and food and beverage. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Agilysys

(Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience. The company also provides technical software support, maintenance, and subscription services; and professional services. It offers its solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, stadium, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

