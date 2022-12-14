Financial Survey: América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) vs. Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY)

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.7% of América Móvil shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of América Móvil shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for América Móvil and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score América Móvil 0 3 4 0 2.57 Mahanagar Telephone Nigam 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

América Móvil currently has a consensus target price of $22.10, indicating a potential upside of 21.16%. Given América Móvil’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe América Móvil is more favorable than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.

This table compares América Móvil and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets América Móvil 22.50% 18.15% 4.82% Mahanagar Telephone Nigam N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares América Móvil and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio América Móvil $42.20 billion 1.37 $9.35 billion $2.97 6.14 Mahanagar Telephone Nigam $314.01 million 0.28 -$520.82 million N/A N/A

América Móvil has higher revenue and earnings than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.

Volatility & Risk

América Móvil has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has a beta of 3.77, suggesting that its stock price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

América Móvil beats Mahanagar Telephone Nigam on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About América Móvil

(Get Rating)

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services. In addition, the company offers residential broadband services; IT solutions for small businesses and large corporations; and cable and satellite pay television subscriptions. Further, it sells equipment, accessories, and computers; and offers telephone directories, wireless security, call center, advertising, media, and software development services. Additionally, the company provides video, audio, and other media content through the Internet directly from the content provider to the end user. It sells its products and services under the Telcel, Telmex Infinitum, and A1 brands through a network of retailers and service centers to retail customers; and through sales force to corporate customers. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 286.5 million wireless voice and data subscribers. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Mahanagar Telephone Nigam

(Get Rating)

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in India and Mauritius. It operates in two segments: Basic and Other Services; and Cellular Services. The company offers basic telephony, mobile, broadband, and other data services. It also provides cloud services, Wi-Fi solutions, e-governance projects, managed services, turnkey ICT solutions, GIS based services, capacity building and skill development services, etc.; and operates data centers. The company was founded in 1882 and is based in New Delhi, India.

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.