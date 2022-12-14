First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Insider Buys $31,888.00 in Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Rating) insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,888.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at $111,608. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ FCNCP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.99. 207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,596. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.59. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $26.68.
First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.3359 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
