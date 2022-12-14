First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Short Interest Update

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the November 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ FCNCP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.06. The company had a trading volume of 21,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,529. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $26.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.59.
First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3359 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
