First Financial Bank Trust Division Acquires 254 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,543 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,352 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Starbucks by 5.3% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,993 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,340 shares of company stock worth $2,615,715. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.26.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80. The firm has a market cap of $117.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

