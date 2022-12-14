First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

NYSE VZ opened at $37.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $159.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.52 and a 200-day moving average of $43.05. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

