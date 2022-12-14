First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 465 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 494,649 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $40,923,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 26,806 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $80.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $217.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.28.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. Oracle’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.60.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.