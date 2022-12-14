First Financial Bank Trust Division Trims Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in BlackRock by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in BlackRock by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in BlackRock by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its position in BlackRock by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,137,504.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLK. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $703.92.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $724.15 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $933.06. The company has a market cap of $108.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $663.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $652.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.79%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

