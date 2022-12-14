First Hawaiian Bank Buys 5,662 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank owned about 0.07% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 53,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 26,147 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 35,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.20.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

