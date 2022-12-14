First Hawaiian Bank Has $28.63 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 297,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $28,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $99.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.44. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $114.68.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

