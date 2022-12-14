First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Argus raised their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.1 %

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo stock opened at $183.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $186.84. The company has a market cap of $253.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.03.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.