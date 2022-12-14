First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.78.

NYSE ABBV opened at $164.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $291.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.85. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

