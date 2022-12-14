First Hawaiian Bank Sells 101 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,087 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Barclays lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.48.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $274.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.23 and a 200-day moving average of $256.37.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

