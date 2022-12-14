First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.30.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ GILD opened at $88.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $111.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.19%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

