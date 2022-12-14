First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Decreases Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services trimmed its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,358 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRN remained flat at $30.74 during trading on Wednesday. 1,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,775. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $35.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average is $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.80%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRN. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Trinity Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

