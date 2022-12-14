First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $4.23 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,204 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 20,552 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 1.5% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Comcast were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 48,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.87.

Comcast Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $36.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,584,609. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $52.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average is $36.27. The firm has a market cap of $155.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

