First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $628,000 Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,136 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 30.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 476 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.5 %

COP stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.89. The stock had a trading volume of 46,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,914,879. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $66.06 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.38. The company has a market capitalization of $140.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

