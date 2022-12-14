First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Purchases 1,892 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,862 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.8 %

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.96. 12,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,837. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.69 and its 200 day moving average is $236.59. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.