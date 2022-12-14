First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Raises Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $324.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,452. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $72.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.21.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.91%.

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.88.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

