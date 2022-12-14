First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Raises Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,310 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.6% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $487.69. 10,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,769. The firm has a market cap of $216.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $496.47 and a 200 day moving average of $501.97. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.70.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

