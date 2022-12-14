First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Short Interest Up 309.6% in November

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 309.6% from the November 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.8 days.

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.45. 183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,314. First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $32.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.63.

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 46.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 38.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 49.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 140.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $12,833,000.

