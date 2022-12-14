First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Short Interest Up 309.6% in November

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 309.6% from the November 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.8 days.
First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.3 %
First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.45. 183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,314. First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $32.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.63.
First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%.
