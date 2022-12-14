First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,700 shares, a growth of 257.1% from the November 15th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,577. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $33.73 and a 1-year high of $58.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.20.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,659,000 after purchasing an additional 237,291 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after purchasing an additional 177,876 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 327,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,399 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 275,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 110,438 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 244,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 49,626 shares during the period.

