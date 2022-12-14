First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,700 shares, a growth of 257.1% from the November 15th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ FPXI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,577. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $33.73 and a 1-year high of $58.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.20.
First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI)
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- Can FDA Approval Bolster DexCom, Inc.?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.