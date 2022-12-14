First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Short Interest Up 600.0% in November

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Price Performance
Shares of FTXO traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $26.58. 7,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,640. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.76. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $37.20.
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF
