First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Short Interest Up 600.0% in November

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTXO traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $26.58. 7,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,640. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.76. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $37.20.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

