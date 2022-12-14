First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Trading Up 0.2%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.25 and last traded at $54.84. Approximately 198,521 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 297,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.75.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.01.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.058 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 0.3% during the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

