First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Trading Up 0.2%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.25 and last traded at $54.84. Approximately 198,521 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 297,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.75.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.01.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.058 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.
About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.
