First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Holdings Raised by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 757,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,069,000 after acquiring an additional 219,854 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 28,607 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,281,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

FTXN stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.79. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,799. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $31.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.15.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.