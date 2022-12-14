First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,060,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,762 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 1.5% of Csenge Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.29% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $17,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 265.3% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.31. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $20.35.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.