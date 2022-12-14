First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) Shares Down 0.4%

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.26 and last traded at $25.35. 17,755 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 96,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,014,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,116,000 after purchasing an additional 159,513 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 270.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 135,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 99,160 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after acquiring an additional 86,977 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 52,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 36,676 shares during the period.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the S&P United States REIT Index (the Index). The Index measures the securitized United States real estate investment trust (REIT) market and maintains a constituency that reflects the composition of the overall REIT market.

