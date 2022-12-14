First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Rating) traded up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.24 and last traded at $96.24. 47,225 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 67,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.56.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

