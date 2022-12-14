Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PFD)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.75. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $18.71.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth $180,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 691.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 79,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 69,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.