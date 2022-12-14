FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Up 100.0% in November

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ SKOR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.14. 49,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,256. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.91. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a twelve month low of $44.75 and a twelve month high of $53.29.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. This is a boost from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund
