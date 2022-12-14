Flow (FLOW) Price Down 10.5% Over Last Week

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 14th. One Flow coin can now be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00005189 BTC on major exchanges. Flow has a total market capitalization of $958.65 million and approximately $23.97 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $905.51 or 0.05103470 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.44 or 0.00509734 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,358.75 or 0.30201992 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,374,883,685 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. The official website for Flow is flow.com. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

