Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.29.

FLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fluor has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.40.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.41). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Fluor’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fluor will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Fluor by 6.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fluor during the second quarter worth about $535,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Fluor by 2.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 102,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Fluor by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 334,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,594,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co grew its position in Fluor by 100.6% during the second quarter. Towle & Co now owns 25,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 12,910 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

