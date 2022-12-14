FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

FMC has increased its dividend payment by an average of 30.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. FMC has a payout ratio of 25.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FMC to earn $8.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.79. The company had a trading volume of 467,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,013. FMC has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.63 and its 200-day moving average is $113.91.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. FMC had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FMC will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 18.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.91.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

