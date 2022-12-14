FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,944 shares during the quarter. FMC makes up 1.6% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $5,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 20,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter worth $4,253,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,139,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,924,000 after acquiring an additional 98,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter worth $3,527,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Price Performance

FMC opened at $127.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $140.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. FMC had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,040.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.