Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $90.27

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $90.27 and traded as low as $75.61. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $75.61, with a volume of 341 shares.
Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.14.
Formula Systems (1985) Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.671 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Formula Systems (1985)’s payout ratio is presently 17.14%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)
About Formula Systems (1985)
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, and computer infrastructure and integration solutions worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; and database and big data services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Formula Systems (1985) (FORTY)
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.