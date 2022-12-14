Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $90.27

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $90.27 and traded as low as $75.61. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $75.61, with a volume of 341 shares.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.14.

Formula Systems (1985) Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.671 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Formula Systems (1985)’s payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

About Formula Systems (1985)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, and computer infrastructure and integration solutions worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; and database and big data services.

