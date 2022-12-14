Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $90.27

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2022

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTYGet Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $90.27 and traded as low as $75.61. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $75.61, with a volume of 341 shares.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.14.

Formula Systems (1985) Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.671 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Formula Systems (1985)’s payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, and computer infrastructure and integration solutions worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; and database and big data services.

