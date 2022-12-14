Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) COO Sells $302,061.00 in Stock

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $302,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,891. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Forward Air Stock Performance

Shares of Forward Air stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.48. 260,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,343. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $84.04 and a 1 year high of $125.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.61 and a 200-day moving average of $99.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Forward Air had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $510.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Air

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 2.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.