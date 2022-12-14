Founders Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 275.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $1,602,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $43.01. The company had a trading volume of 225,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,535,502. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.40.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.90.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

