Founders Capital Management Buys 3,000 Shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)

Founders Capital Management raised its stake in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in PHX Minerals were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 540.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 26,606 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PHX Minerals in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 35.9% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 129,419 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 34,176 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PHX Minerals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 10.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 513,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 48,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHX traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.48. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.90 million, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.68.

PHX Minerals Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 21,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $61,201.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,249,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,169,884.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PHX Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

PHX Minerals Profile

(Get Rating)

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.