Founders Capital Management Has $68,000 Stock Position in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Richardson Electronics were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 133,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Richardson Electronics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Richardson Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd.

Richardson Electronics Price Performance

NASDAQ RELL traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $26.00. 1,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,384. The stock has a market cap of $361.43 million, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.11. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $27.24.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $67.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.40 million. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 9.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

Insider Activity

In other Richardson Electronics news, Director James Benham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $120,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Richardson Electronics news, Director Paul J. Plante sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $339,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Benham sold 5,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $120,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,150 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

Further Reading

