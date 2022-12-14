Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 518 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at $21,256,188. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total transaction of $8,868,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,650,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock worth $19,789,156 over the last ninety days. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on REGN. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.81.

Shares of REGN opened at $747.56 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $779.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $81.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $740.46 and a 200-day moving average of $664.56.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

