Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 101.6% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 60,528 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

